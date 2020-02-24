Imelda Staunton's first appearance in The Crown isn't any time soon - find out why The Harry Potter actress is set to play the Queen in the Netflix show

She was recently announced as the next star to play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth series of the hugely popular Netflix drama The Crown, and now Imelda Staunton has revealed when fans of the show will see her take on the role for the first time.

WATCH: Imelda Staunton reveals when her first appearance in The Crown will be

Appearing on Monday's Lorraine, the actress explained that it isn't going to happen anytime soon. After being asked about the popular drama, Imelda told Lorraine: "That's in a couple of years." She continued: "I'll be back several times before then, that's a long way in advance!"

In January, Netflix made the exciting casting announcement on Twitter. The 64-year-old, who is perhaps best known for her roles in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, will be taking over from Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as the show reaches its fifth and final season. After the news broke, the film and stage actress expressed her excitement. In a statement, she said: "I have loved watching The Crown from the very start. As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan's scripts." She continued: "I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion."

MORE: Prince William to appear in The Crown season four – see pics

Imelda is set to star in new drama Flesh and Blood

If you can't wait that long to see Imelda on your screens, then you're in luck. The Downton Abbey star is appearing in brand new ITV drama Flesh and Blood. The show, which also stars Years and Years star Russell Tovey, tells the story of widow Vivien (played by Francesca Annis) and her new mysterious partner, who her children are not convinced by. Elsewhere in the town, a body is discovered on the beach and local resident Mary (played by Imelda) has her suspicions on who the perpetrator is. Flesh and Blood is on ITV at 9pm across four nights starting from Monday.

READ: The Crown creator reveals huge reason why the show has to end after five seasons

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.