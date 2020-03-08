Joe Swash crowned winner of Dancing on Ice 2020 Joe Swash, Perri Kiely and Libby Clegg all made it through to the final of the hit show

Joe Swash and professional partner Alexandra Schauman have been crowned the winners of Dancing on Ice 2020! The duo captivated the hearts of the judges and audience alike over the last few months, and Joe suffered falls and injuries to eventually win. Diversity star Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer placed second in the competition, with Libby Clegg and Mark Hanretty coming in third place.

When the winner was announced by host Phillip Schofield, an emotional and overwhelmed Joe could barely speak, but did manage to say: "It's the most amazing experience, to share it with Al..." Perri cheered and clapped for his co-star, and paid Joe tribute, saying; "Joe has come so far and I've genuinely made a friend for life." The two men looked at each other and both said: "Love you, mate." Aww! "Without question, Joe, most improved," Phil told Joe, handing him and Alex the coveted DOI trophy.

After an incredible series of spectacular performances, painful falls and show-stopping outfits, the 12 incredible celebrity contestants were whittled down to just three on Sunday night, with celebrities Joe, Perri and Libby making it through to the intense final following weeks of public votes and skate-offs.

Joe Swash and partner Alexandra scooped the Dancing on Ice trophy

Even the last week of the DOI rehearsals was full of drama, with Joe sustaining a serious ear injury while practising his routine for the finale on Sunday night. The former soap star had to undergo emergency surgery after his skating partner Alex accidentally sliced his ear with her skate during a risky move on the ice. Explaining how the incident gave him "cauliflower ear", which then became infected, Joe was forced to wear a huge bandage on his head.

"I've knocked the ear and it's like a cauliflower ear, it just got swollen and they had to drain it and cut it a little bit," the 38-year-old explained on Instagram. "But the bad thing is I've got to keep (the bandage) on until Sunday. I'm going to have to take it off for the show, but I've got to keep it on all week. I did say to them, 'Is it not a little bit overkill?' And they were like, 'No, it's the only way we can bandage an ear.'" Still, the EastEnders star didn't let his injury hold him back, and like his fellow celebrities, he certainly skated up a storm on Sunday night!

