Joe Swash's family: meet his kids, sister and girlfriend Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has impressed fans with his skating skills on this year's Dancing on Ice, making it to the final with his partner Alex Murphy. His family will no doubt be there to cheer him on this Sunday as he competes to be crowned winner, as they have done for every live Sunday show. The former EastEnders actor has a well-known girlfriend, Loose Women star Stacey Solomon, while his sister, Shana Swash, is best known for playing teen mum Demi Miller in the BBC One soap from 2004 to 2006. Of course, Joe is also a doting dad to sons Harry, 12, and baby Rex, who he is extremely proud of. Find out everything you need to know about Joe's family life away from the ice rink here…

Joe Swash with girlfriend Stacey Solomon and son Rex

Is Joe Swash married to Stacey Solomon?

Joe and Stacey aren't married, but they have been going out since 2016, and share baby son Rex, who was born in May 2019. The celebrity couple got fans talking at the end of last year after Stacey shared a family photo on Instagram during a trip to the Maldives, which looked just like a wedding photo. Stacey, her two sons Leighton and Zachary, Joe and baby Rex were all wearing perfectly matching outfits and posing in front of a gorgeous sunset on the beach, which prompted some of her social media followers to ask whether they had tied the knot. Stacey later explained on Loose Women: "We just dressed up because we wanted to, you know how much I love a matching outfit." However, they haven't completely ruled out marriage in the future. In November, Stacey shared a video on Instagram Stories of her and Joe telling followers that they weren't married, with Joe adding: "No, not yet."

Joe and sister Shana Swash

Joe Swash's famous sister Shana Swash

Joe's sister Shana appeared alongside him in EastEnders from 2004 to 2006, where they were cast as siblings in the Miller family. Joe played Mickey Miller, while Shana played Demi Miller. Since EastEnders, Shana has kept a low profile, although she has starred in theatre productions including Girls Night and Aladdin, and has had appearances in shows such as Doctors. She also appeared in the 2016 film My Feral Heart, which she received a nomination for the BIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Joe's sons Harry and Rex

Joe Swash's children

Joe is a doting dad to sons Harry and Rex. The TV personality shares Harry with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous, and Rex with girlfriend Stacey Solomon. In December, Stacey was asked why she didn't post photos of Harry on her social media account. In response, she shared a video on Instagram, telling her followers: "I've got loads of comments from people asking about all of our children, and why they are not in my photos. And unfortunately it is not something that I am able to do otherwise I would do it all the time.

"All the kids are a massive part of our lives and we love them all equally, and adore them, and behind the scenes we are very much on every stocking, in every book and in every photo. But publicly that is not something that I can do and I totally respect that. We respect everyone's wishes and we are a blended family and sometimes that is a bit more complicated than it seems. I don't know if that is the best way to explain it but I just thought because so many people are asking."

