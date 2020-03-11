John Barrowman has defended Joe Swash after some viewers criticised him being crowned the Dancing on Ice champion on Sunday night. The judge admitted that it was a "surprise" to see Joe win over favourite Perri Kiely after some viewers claimed the Diversity dancer was "robbed" of victory. "It was a bit of a surprise for all of us," John said on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday. "I did say before the show started to my mates, 'I think there might be an upset tonight.' The reason being, Perri was a great skater from the beginning to the end, there was a small journey within his skate."

Joe Swash won Dancing on Ice 2020

He continued: "Joe's journey was massive. The audience loves to see a journey and a story. However, Perri's audience I don't think voted at that time, they're more watching it on catch up. Joe's audience was an audience that watches it, gets involved right away and that is why it pushed him ahead."

Joe Swash beat favourite Perri Kiely and Libby Clegg

Runner-up Perri even took to Instagram to address some claims that the voting was "fixed". He said: "I'm getting loads of messages saying 'gutted you didn't win' and stuff. I know it sounds super cheesy and of course you're going to say that but I feel like I've achieved all I wanted to and more. When I first got asked to do the show I wanted to push myself as much as I could and do stuff that's never been done on the ice before. And also Joe... Alex... You guys are like... you guys are just sick. Honestly, I've made friends for life. Joe, you are an absolute legend."

Joe and his professional partner Alex Schauman beat out Perri and Vanessa Bauer and Libby Clegg and Mark Hanretty, who came in third place.

