Former Death in Paradise star Ben Miller is set to front brand new crime series, Professor T, on ITV. The actor, who starred as DI Richard Poole in the much-loved show from 2011 to 2014, will play the lead role in the drama which is based on the Belgium show of the same name.

The actor, who is also known for his role in hit film Johnny English, plays Professor Jasper Tempest, a genius OCD criminologist, alongside Harry Potter and The History Boys' star Frances de le Tour, who will take on the role of his "colourful but overbearing mother", Adelaide. The series also features emerging stars Emma Naomi, who is currently making a name for herself in the London theatre production of Blithe Spirit, and Barney White.

The actor was in Death in Paradise for over two years

Filming of the show, which will consist of six episodes produced by Eagle Eye Drama, will take place this summer in the picturesque town of Cambridge and in Belgium. The CEO of Eagle Eye Drama, Walter Iuzzolino, said of the upcoming show: "Professor T is my all-time favourite detective – a tortured genius wrestling with a mystery childhood trauma. It’s a unique crime series with a core of wonderful warm characters at its heart and I am delighted to be working with our hand-picked European production team to make this for ITV and international audiences."

Viewers of Death in Paradise will be familiar with Ben as he starred in the first few series of the BBC drama as DI Richard Poole. Since then, the hugely popular show has been confirmed for a tenth series with Ralf Little as its main star after his well-received entrance in the most recent instalment. Tim Key, the show's producer, said of the new series: "We're excited to let the audience get to know our new characters better whilst also throwing some major surprises into the mix along the way – and of course solving the odd murder or sixteen."

