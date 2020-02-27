Ralf Little has impressed viewers of Death in Paradise as the show's new DI, Neville Parker, but he has actually appeared in the popular series already after having a guest spot back in 2013. Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, the Royle Family actor revealed whether previously having a role on the show contributed to him landing the starring role in season nine.

Ralf previously starred in the show in 2013

When asked whether he had stayed in touch with the creators, who offered him the role, he explained: "I wish it had been like that! Everyone says , 'Ooo it's a good networking event.' Nothing has ever come my way through networking, as an actor or anything else. People who do, I don't know how they do it. I think I get on with everybody – so I tell you what certainly can be said with some confidence is that if I had been unprofessional or difficult or had the wrong attitude or whatever, and been difficult to work with on set that certainly would have precluded me from coming back to do it."

The actor continued: "So that's as much of a lesson as any to just always do your best and be easy to work with. But as far as, did they bring me in because of it? I don't think so. I think it was just one of those things." He also spoke candidly about being offered the role, joking: "They brought me in for a meeting. We actors, and we all do it, [when we're asked about what drew us to a role], we always come up with an answer about how good a role is, but the real answer is, 'We auditioned for it, and we got the job.'" Speaking about meeting with the casting directors for Death in Paradise, he said: "I was like, 'Yes!' and then I was like, 'Do they know I've already done it?!'"

