Ola Jordan has shared a sweet sneak peek of her baby daughter - who gave Ola her very first Mother's Day card on Sunday! The former Strictly Come Dancing professional shared a snap of the card on Instagram Stories, which read: 'Mummy, I may only be be little but I love you THIS much,' and her baby girl can be spotted sat on Ola's knee dressed in a white baby grow.

Ola shared a glimpse of her baby daughter

James and Ola welcomed their baby girl in late February, and the couple proudly confirmed the news to HELLO! magazine, saying: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we’ve waited so long for." They also shared their happy news on Instagram, posting the first snapshot of their baby daughter's tiny feet. "She's here and she is perfect," wrote the new mum at the time.

Ola previously shared a snap of her daughter's hand

Although delighted at the arrival of their bundle of joy, it has been a challenging time for the couple as James' father Alan suffered a stroke in early March. The Dancing on Ice winner recently confirmed that his dad was recovering and had been released on hospital, tweeting: "In a world which is very scary right now we’ve had some personal good news. My dad has finally come out of hospital. He's not quite there yet but I'm sure he will continue to get better. Once again I thank you for all your prayers and messages #StaySafe #LoveToYouAll."

The new father previously admitted that he was struggling to cope with taking care of a newborn while looking after his ill father, writing: "Trying to juggle a new born with wife who is still recovering, my dad in hospital and the coronavirus. I would like to think I'm a strong person but I'm going to admit it's the most stressful time of my life. I'm still thinking of all of you. We must all stay safe AND #BeKind."

