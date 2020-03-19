Ola Jordan has been attempting to lift the mood amid the coronavirus pandemic, posting a funny message on her Instagram Stories - which many people will be able to relate to! The former Strictly Come Dancing – who recently gave birth to her little girl – joked that she could end up "killing" her husband James Jordan before the virus gets to him. "If I get quarantined with my husband… rest assured it won't be the virus that kills him," she hilariously wrote.

Ola Jordan shared this funny post

The post comes shortly after new dad James revealed he has been "struggling" to cope with the pressure of looking after his ill father, newborn baby and his wife Ola amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the professional dancer wrote a heartfelt message, warning his followers to stay safe. "Trying to juggle a newborn with wife who is still recovering, my dad in hospital and the coronavirus," he tweeted. "I would like to think I'm a strong person but I'm going to admit it's the most stressful time of my life."

"I'm still thinking of all of you," he added. "We must all stay safe AND #BeKind." It's clearly a trying period for James since he remains by his dad's bedside at hospital following his stroke last week, while Ola recovers and looks after their little girl. The couple, who have been married for 16 years, shared their baby joy exclusively with HELLO! last month, saying: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we've waited so long for!" They also shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts, proudly posting the first snapshot of their baby daughter's tiny feet. "She's here and she is perfect," wrote the new mum.

