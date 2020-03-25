Netflix's The Crown confirms future of season four amid coronavirus pandemic 

The future of The Crown season four has been confirmed - and it is good news! Although there were fears that filming would have to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, HELLO! can confirm that the filming for season four was completed ahead of the country's lockdown. A spokesperson confirmed: "The Crown has completed principal photography on season four, having pulled the final shoot date forward by a few days."

WATCH: The Crown season three - The Queen and Prince Charles argue

Fans will no doubt be delighted to hear the news that the show hasn't been interrupted by the current situation in the UK, particularly since other popular series including Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders and Death in Paradise have been forced to stop filming due to the pandemic.

Should the show go ahead as scheduled, it is expected to land on Netflix in late 2020, and will see Olivia Colman star as the Queen for a final time. She will then be replaced by Imelda Staunton for the fifth and final series. Speaking about ending the show, the creator Peter Morgan said: "At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons... Now that we have begun work on the stories for season five, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I'm grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision."

Filmed was completed for season two ahead of the lockdown

He previously admitted to Entertainment Weekly that he wouldn't want to have brought the show to modern day, explaining: "I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period. I think there's a certain amount of time within which, if you write about it, what you do instantly becomes journalistic because it's too close to the moment. If you wait a certain amount of time, if you allow fifteen or twenty years, basically a generation, between you and [the events] then you can write about it somewhat freely as drama."

