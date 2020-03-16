The Crown has proved hugely popular on Netflix with fans of the royal family and of epic dramas. But it seems that, while the show consists of real people and historical moments, there has been a mistake regarding the date of a particular event in the upcoming and much-anticipated fourth series. According to the Mail Online, in a scene in which Queen Elizabeth II, played by Olivia Colman, attends the Royal Variety Performance, a poster seen advertising the event at the well-known Lyceum Theatre in London shows the wrong date.

The Queen attends the Royal Variety Performance in 1985

The poster states the year as 1984, when in fact the Queen did not actually attend that year. In 1984, the sovereign was represented by the Queen Mother, Prince Charles and Princess Diana in her absence as they attended the annual performance along with many big names from the entertainment industry. The scene in question will see actress Olivia play the monarch meeting celebrities such as Joan Collins in a procession line, which did in fact take place the following year in 1985.

The show's creator Peter Morgan has previously opened up about how at times the show has veered away from complete accuracy, in the interest of artistic license, and that he has "of course" made mistakes in previous seasons of the drama. The writer explained: "We do our very, very best to get it right, but sometimes I have to conflate [incidents]." He continued: "You sometimes have to forsake accuracy, but you must never forsake truth."

Meanwhile the popular drama is currently filming its fifth and final series, which will see Olivia step down from the lead role and Imelda Staunton step in to play the monarch. On the decision for series five to be the last, Peter said in a statement: "At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons... Now that we have begun work on the stories for season five, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I'm grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision." The fourth and fifth series' will also see Gillian Anderson portray then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin play Diana, Princess of Wales.

