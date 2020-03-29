Belgravia has only been on our screens for a few weeks, but already there is talk of a second series. The show's writer and creator, Julian Fellowes, recently spoke about the prospect of a second instalment, and said, "we'll have to see". Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at an exclusive launch and Q&A for the drama earlier this month, Julian explained that the premise of the period drama, which is based on his novel of the same name, is a finished plot.

WATCH: Belgravia official trailer

"For me, this is a completed story," he began, adding: "Although whenever I say this to any of the actors, they disagree with me violently." The writer, who is also known for his shows Downton Abbey and Netflix's The English Game, continued: "So, I'm not sure that we know that definitive answer to that really. We'll have to see if anyone wants anymore [episodes]."

Belgravia is the perfect Sunday night viewing

Belgravia, which boasts Tamsin Greig, Harriet Walter and Alice Eve among its cast, is a story of secrets and scandals amongst the upper echelons of 19th century London society. The plot focuses on the Trenchard family, who have recently ascended to the aristocratic society, and a scandal they're forced to keep secret from everyone around them. However, the Trenchards soon discover that it's going to haunt them, and their reputation is at risk.

The period drama boasts an all-star cast

The show begins with the now legendary Duchess of Richmond's ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo, which marks the beginning of a series of events involving Anne and James Trenchard's daughter Sophia and her lover Edmund's illegitimate marriage.

Some thirty years later, the Trenchards cross paths with another high-society family, the Brockenhursts, and discover they share a history. The Trenchards are still keen to keep secrets and protect their image and status, but there are others that threaten reputation and status, if the secrets are unravelled.

Belgravia continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.

