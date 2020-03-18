11 of the best comedy TV shows that will lift your spirits These comedies will get you laughing in no time

Who doesn't love a good laugh? And right now it feels like we could all use one. So what better way to lift your spirits than sitting down and watching a classic sitcom that will leave you in stitches? With platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, as well as new service BritBox, offering all kinds of comedy shows from old classics to brand new ones, it can feel like you're overwhelmed with choice. But fear not, as we've compiled a list of some of the very best if you're in need of inspiration…

Derry Girls

If you haven't watched Derry Girls yet (where have you been?) then don't panic as both series are available on Channel Four's Catch Up platform All4. This hilarious show is all about five friends living in Londonderry, Ireland, during the Troubles of the 1990s, and the soundtrack's great too. A must watch.

Derry Girls tells the story of five friends in Ireland during the Troubles

Parks and Recreation

Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) is the politician that Pawnee never knew it needed. A hilarious programme from the creators of The US Office that also stars Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari and Rob Lowe all about a small town's local government. This will leave you crying with laughter. Available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Only Fools and Horses

This show has gone down in history as one of the best. David Jason as Del Boy and Nicholas Lyndhurst as his hapless younger brother Rodney make this show what it is: a classic. And there's something so comforting about watching it. Available to watch on BritBox.

Only Fools and Horses is a classic

The Vicar of Dibley

Another modern classic that is known as a favourite of British sitcoms is The Vicar of Dibley. Dawn French stars as Geraldine Granger in a show that, time after time, never gets old. Available to watch on BritBox.

Dawn French fronted the much-loved sitcom

Schitts Creek

A more contemporary option is Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek. The show tells the story of the wealthy Rose family, who find themselves, well… in Schitt's Creek, a small town a far cry from the previous life of luxury. And with a new series set to land on Netflix very soon, there's never been a better time to catch up.

Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey. There's not much else better is there? James Corden and Ruth Jones' classic comedy warmed all of our hearts when it first arrived on screens over ten years ago telling the story of a young long-distance couple in love. Although there's still no word on a new series, you can enjoy every single episode so far, all available on the iPlayer.

Gavin and Stacey never gets old

Extras

Ricky Gervais' alternative comedy didn't run for long (much like his other popular creation The Office) but each episode packs a real punch. With cameos from superstars like David Bowie, Ben Stiller and Kate Winslet dotted throughout, Extras is the perfect comedy show. Plus, it's full of hide-behind-your-cushion-cringe-worthy moments. Available on BritBox.

The late David Bowie appeared in an episode of Extras

The Office

Speaking of Ricky Gervais, The Office is thought of as a modern classic. Ricky's early noughties comedy was so well-received it even sparked a hugely popular US version starring Steve Carrell. So why not watch both? The Office is available on BritBox and The US Office is available on Amazon Prime.

Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Will Smith fronts this 90s cult TV favourite that never gets old and, frankly, needs no introduction. All episodes are available on Netflix and we've lost count of how many times we've watched it.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is a classic

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

A slightly lesser known comedy, but no less brilliant. Brooklyn Nine-Nine caused a stir among fans when it was pulled from American TV that it returned by popular demand. Andy Samberg stars in this police comedy as Jake Peralta, an immature but talented NYPD detective. Terry Crews also stars in this hilarious show that's not to be missed. Available on Netflix.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will leave you in stitches

Friday Night Dinner

This British sitcom sees Inbetweeners star Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal (Plebs) feature alongside Tamsin Greig and Paul Ritter to form the Goodmans, a Jewish family that gather every Friday night for dinner as a tradition.

But, in true comedy style, it's never straightforward and there are many hiccups. Look out for Mark Heap as socially awkward but hilarious Jim, too. Available on All4 and Netflix.

