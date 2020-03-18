The futures of popular soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale have been confirmed following the coronavirus outbreak, which has seen the halt of many TV shows. In a statement released on Wednesday, ITV assured that both soaps would continue to film their scenes in Manchester and Leeds.

The statement read: "The continued transmission of both soaps is a priority to all of us at ITV and to our audiences who enjoy the shows. Whilst carefully adhering to the latest health advice from the Government and Public Health England, our production teams are continuing to film episodes in Manchester and Leeds. With this change of transmission pattern it will ensure we have great new soap episodes coming to air every weekday night until at least the early summer."

ITV's statement went on to explain that, as of the end of March, the scheduling pattern for the soaps will change. "With effect from Monday 30 March Coronation Street and Emmerdale's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Emmerdale will air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm."

ITV have confirmed filming for Corrie and Emmerdale will continue

The news regarding the continued filming of the two ITV soaps comes soon after fellow popular soap EastEnders confirmed that they are halting production and filming. On Wednesday, the show confirmed the news via a statement from the BBC. The statement read: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice."

It continued: "The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England. We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible."

