Anton du Beke talks Strictly's uncertain future due to coronavirus

Anton du Beke has put Strictly Come Dancing fans' mind to rest, revealing that the hit show will definitely return to TV later this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Steph McGovern during her show The Steph Show earlier this week, the professional dancer reassured fans it will return for its 18th series, saying: "They're carrying on with it for now, because you know what telly is like, you can do pre-production from home really, you don't have to be in an office to do it. Everyone does everything online anyways, so the whole pre-production of it, I should think, will be going on as normal.

He continued to explain: "It's when we get in the studio... the pros get in the studio in August so hopefully…we will be out of it by then and then we can sort of all get back into the studio.

"If not, I don't know. The actual live stuff doesn't start until September, so we are all really hoping we are out of it by then, and back to some sort of normality. And I think everybody will be ready for a little bit of Strictly Come Dancing by that time."

The dancer also opened up about family life during lockdown, confessing that he was really enjoying it as it meant spending a lot of time with his wife Hannah and two children, Henrietta and George, who both recently turned three.

"We've just had a third birthday two days ago, the twins are three, we had a party and it has been lovely. We're also trying to potty train them, trying to get them out of their nappies, and Henrietta is a little bit better at it than George. I think that is normal, boys usually take a little bit longer. Might as well get them into little pants and knickers at this stage, we have nothing better to do," he joked.

He added: "It's the best time. You're always so busy, you're always off so this time has been wonderful because we are just together. Hannah, me and the babies, we are just together and having the best time. This has just been beautiful, I am loving every second of just spending time with them and being with them and being all together and doing stuff."