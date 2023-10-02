Strictly's Anton Du Beke poses with wife and twin children in rare family photo - and they're so grown up

Strictly star Anton Du Beke posed for an adorable family photo with his wife, Hannah, and their two children, George and Henrietta, as they supported him at his show, An Evening with Anton du Beke, at the London Palladium.

The family of four were picture-perfect as they smiled for the camera while sitting on a carpeted staircase in the theatre.

WATCH: Anton Du Beke opens up about childhood, revealing he was stabbed by his father

Various famous faces showed up for Anton's big night, including his Strictly co-star and friend Giovanni Pernice, as well as Ben Shephard and his former Strictly partners, Kate Garraway and Ruth Langsford.

Anton's show sees the performer take to the stage with his live band, a guest singer, and a group of dancers for a night of "song, dance and laughter". It first opened in the spring in Northampton and runs until 20 November 2023.

© Ian West - PA Images Anton du Beke was joined by his wife Hannah Summers, and their children George and Henrietta, for his show, An Evening with Anton du Beke, at the London Palladium

Anton, 57, and Hannah's twins were the spitting image of their parents as they posed alongside them for their dad's first show in London.

The couple welcomed their children in 2017, shortly after tying the knot. Anton has been very open about his and Hannah's fertility journey and has previously spoken about his wife's health struggle with endometriosis.

During an appearance on ITV's Life Stories in August, Anton told host Kate Garraway: "Hannah is everything I thought she would be. I thought she'd be an excellent mum, always knew she'd be a great mum but she couldn't have children. I thought, 'Isn't it funny how nature works in mysterious ways?' – the person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn't have children. That's the sad irony of it all.

© Getty Anton Du Beke and his wife Hannah Summers have been married since 2017

"But as we had IVF, we were able to have them in the end and I'm thrilled for me – because I'd have 100 [kids] by the way, because I love them – but I'm thrilled for Hannah because she is amazing at it."

Hannah and Anton got together after first meeting at a golf club back in 2011. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony that took place at Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire in front of just a handful of guests.

Speaking to HELLO!, Anton said of his and Hannah's big day: "It was a very small wedding, then we had afternoon tea and went home. Some people like a huge celebration, but I didn't feel comfortable with that because it's a very intimate moment and I just wanted to get married to Hannah."

© Photo: Getty Images Anton and Hannah with their twins, George and Henrietta

Anton has been a busy man in recent months. Not only is he fronting his own stage show at the same time as judging on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, but he's also set to appear in a new travel show alongside Giovanni Pernice.

The upcoming series, titled Anton and Giovanni's Adventures in Spain, will arrive on our screens in 2024.

© BBC Anton and Giovanni's new show will arrive in 2024

While the duo's first series focused on life in Giovanni's native Sicily, Italy, their second outing will take viewers to Spain, which is where Anton would spend his school summer holidays with his Spanish family.