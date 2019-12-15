Strictly Come Dancing pro Anton du Beke is one of the only remaining original stars of the BBC One dance show, having appeared in it since the very beginning back in 2004. But following a triumphant series with EastEnders actress Emma Barton, which saw them reach the final, fans feared that the veteran dancer would leave the show on a high. Following tabloid reports suggesting he wouldn't be returning in 2020, the star's reps have spoken out and denied the claims, telling HELLO! that they are "complete nonsense." What's more, Anton has shared a series of heartfelt messages on social media following the Strictly final, thanking Emma and their fans, and congratulating winners Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse.

His first message read: "Hats off!! What tremendous Strictly final winners - @kelvin_fletcher and @otimabuse. You danced magnificently – not just tonight but every single week! First-class performance for a top-class final – congratulations!! Anton xx." He then wrote: "Strictly 2019 has been the most wonderful experience, quite simply because of @EmmaBarton, my Strictly Queen of the Ballroom, my Grand Finalist, my dance partner, my friend. You put your heart and soul into every dance, each a pure joy to perform with you. You're my winner! Anton xx." Anton then went on to thank viewers who had voted for them during the competition. "Extra special thanks to everyone who voted for us, supported us, and cheered us on along the way! Your votes kept us dancing week on week, right to the very end, and have meant the world to us! So I hope you've enjoyed our dances as much as we have. Huge thanks, my loves, Anton x."

Anton and Emma posed with the Glitterball trophy ahead of the final

Anton had a good feeling when he was partnered with Emma back in September, and exclaimed: "Book me in until Christmas," when her name was called out. Although the actress has danced on stage previously in theatre shows like Chicago, she admitted recently that she had always felt like she was winging it, but that now she has the confidence thanks to Anton.

It was clear to all fans just how much fun Anton and Emma had during their time on Strictly. Ahead of the final, former winner Jill Halfpenny appeared on It Takes Two to talk about the finalists, and observed just how much chemistry the pair had. "They have just got that chemistry together. I think you really feel that they really love each other and there is something really special about that when you watch them," she said. Jill continued: "And I think they might not have technically what some of the other couples have, but there is something really beautiful about them. When they did that Waltz last week my eyes were glued. It was really magical."

