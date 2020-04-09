Star Wars bows out with a blast: James King’s Week in Movies. James King talks the best films to watch from your living room

Our lockdown viewing gets another blockbuster boost this Easter with the release of a much-anticipated final instalment, whilst Jamie Foxx quietly wows in a gripping true story. Enjoy!

BEST NEW FILM TO WATCH AT HOME

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

The most famous science fiction franchise of them all comes to a (sort of) end with this breathlessly packed couple of hours. If you’ve already experienced THE RISE OF SKYWALKER on the big screen then now’s the ideal time to revisit and try and piece the whole jigsaw together. If it’s your first time then take a deep breath - this is a whirlwind.

Have you seen the third and final film in the Skywalker saga?

The plot of THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is essentially a race against time, with Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and the gang racing to destroy the First Order - a regrouped bunch of Imperial officers helmed by Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis). Director JJ Abrams barely pauses for breath as the action powers from planet to planet, so many fantastic creatures, ethereal locations and in-jokes being thrown at you may find your finger constantly on the rewind button.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaacs star

As you’d expect, there’s been plenty of fan debate about whether this is the send-off Luke, Chewbacca and co deserve. A finale like this, weighed down with so many expectations, can never keep everyone happy. Certainly the nostalgic nods occasionally feel too much like box-ticking. On the other hand, one of the original stars - fussy droid C-3PO - get his best dialogue to date. So if THE RISE OF SKYWALKER isn’t the perfect conclusion, it’s still an enjoyably dizzying adventure, buoyed by a strong message about good trumping evil that’s as relevant to our own world as it is to those in a galaxy far, far away.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER [Cert.12] is available to buy digitally from 13 April, on DVD/Blu-ray from the 20th April.

BEST NEW FILM TO WATCH AT HOME

JUST MERCY

For fans of true crime stories, JUST MERCY is another real life tale of wrongful imprisonment that unfolds gradually and gracefully over its two hours and fifteen minutes running time. Whilst it occasionally feels a little too much like obvious awards fodder (which ironically is probably what stopped it being an Oscar favourite), this is still powerfully gripping stuff.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Just Mercy trailer

Events unfold in 1980s Alabama - the same location as that classic of social justice, To Kill a Mockingbird - with Creed star Michael B Jordan as attorney and campaigner Bryan Stevenson, a man who’s worked with hundreds of inmates on death row. When he meets the wrongly convicted Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), he signs up for his toughest - and most high-profile - case yet.

Jamie Foxx stars in true crime drama

Foxx is especially impressive, playing McMillian as an understandably broken man; fragile, hesitant and certainly not the cool and confident Jamie we’re used to. Brie Larson’s in there too, as one of Bryan’s fellow campaigners, giving a characteristically sharp performance to complement Jordan’s earnest turn. An award-winner it might not be, but this story of deeply ingrained bigotry and injustice also won’t leave your head - or heart - in a hurry.

JUST MERCY [Cert.12] is available to buy digitally now and on DVD/Blu-ray from the 26 May.

COMING SOON TO HOME VIEWING

BOMBSHELL

The powerhouse trio of Kidman, Theron and Robbie fires on all cylinders in this engaging and eye-opening true story of sexism and harassment at Fox News. Look out for the extensive hair and make-up wizardry too - so good, it won an Oscar.

Have you seen the Oscar-nominated film yet?

BOMBSHELL [Cert.15] will be out to watch at home in May.