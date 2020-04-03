9 new Netflix shows you definitely won't have seen yet What will you be watching?

Netflix is our friend more than ever at the moment. And while we're all stuck at home, we're extremely glad that there's plenty of amazing shows to watch to help fill our time! While it can sometimes feel like you've watched everything there is to watch, Netflix is great at regularly releasing films and TV programmes. So, if you're looking for something new and exciting – fear not, we have the perfect list of ones you need to add to your watch list...

Unorthodox

Unorthodox is a brand new series that, by the looks of it, will have you instantly hooked. Based on the New York Times bestselling memoir of the same name by Deborah Feldman, it focuses on a girl who rejects radicalised upbringing and sets off to start a new life. The synopsis reads: "One part coming of age story, and one part thriller, set in the fun world of Berlin, we watch as a girl discovers all parts of life, of herself and as she follows the dark trails to uncover the dangerous mysteries of her family's past." We can't wait to get stuck into this.

Self Made

With an all-star cast including Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish and Blair Underwood, Self Made is set to be very popular. Octavia stars as Madam CJ Walker, the trailblazing African-American haircare entrepreneur who was America's first female self-made millionaire. The four-part limited series brings this cultural icon to life as she fights for social change, overcomes post-slavery racial biases and business rivalries to revolutionise black haircare.

Dare Me

"Relationships topple and loyalties flip when an icy new cheerleading coach takes over the high school squad ruled by Beth and her devoted BFF, Addy." Sounds interesting right? This dark new series stars Willa Fitzgerald (Scream, Royal Pains) and is also based on a novel of the same name.

100 Humans

This new documentary will both intrigue and entertain you. For the show, 100 humans all from differing backgrounds participate in playful experiments exploring age, sex, happiness and more. Life's Questions – answered!

How to fix a drug scandal

Love true crime? This one's for you. This documentary focuses on two drug lab chemists' shocking crimes that shattered the Massachusetts state judicial system in 2013. At the time, state police arrested 35-year-old crime drug lab chemist Sonja Farak for tampering with evidence: and that was only the beginning. Over time, details emerged that Sonja had been in fact using the drugs that she was tasked with testing. Did anyone know the real truth? We can't wait to find out.

Spenser Confidential

This new film starring Mark Wahlberg will certainly keep you on the edge of your seat. Mark stars as ex-cop Spenser who recently left prison and is set to leave town once and for all. But something holds him up. Spense rends up helping his former boxing coach and his new protégée, a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he'll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was. In the midst of all that, a murder crime is thrown in that he sets out to solve.

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

We could all use with a laugh right now. And this brand new comedy sketch show is just the ticket. Iliza Shlesinger leads an ensemble cast in this hilarious, "satire-filled series packed with insane original characters who inhabit the landscape of all the content we love to consume and make fun of". We're excited for this one.

Dirty Money

This critically acclaimed series is back for a new instalment. The second series provides an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption in the world of business, including, Jared Kushner's real estate empire and the Wells Fargo banking scandal. Gripping and informative – you won't be disappointed.

Coffee & Kareem

Even the biggest Netflix fans are yet to indulge in this film, as it's only just been released. Fresh off the production line, this brand new movie stars Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson as James Coffee and Vanessa, a new couple who are enjoying their honeymoon phase. Vanessa's 12-year-old son, however, has a different view and is plotting their break-up.

The synopsis reads: "Attempting to scare away his mum's boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target."

