Here's how to watch Fleabag The Play while in isolation We are so excited about Phoebe Waller-Bridge's show!

Being stuck inside during isolation can take its toll, and right now TV is more important than ever to keep us entertained and in good spirits during these trying times. Luckily, many much-loved shows and film have been redistributed online for our viewing pleasure to save us from boredom. And now, Fleabag fans can rejoice as the original play written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge is available to watch online!

WATCH: Fleabag on stage - the official trailer

The live production, which was pre-recorded, is now available to purchase and download for just £4 from the Soho Theatre On Demand streaming site. On the announcement, star and creator Phoebe explained: "I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times. Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation."

She continued: "All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity!"

Phoebe wrote the story of Fleabag for the stage and first performed it at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival; the show was so well received that the actress and writer brought it to the Soho Theatre in 2013. After its clear success in stage format, it was then commissioned for a BBC series which first graced our screens in 2016, and then again for its second series in 2019.

Apart from making us all cry with laughter, the TV show boasted a whole host of stars, including Phoebe as Fleabag herself, Sian Clifford as her sister, Claire, Olivia Colman as their hilariously hateable godmother-turned-step-mum, and Andrew Scott as the now infamous Hot Priest. The second series was so successful that it went on to win a number of awards and accolades from prestigious ceremonies such as the BAFTAs, the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes.