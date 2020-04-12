7 questions we need answering in series three of Killing Eve

Killing Eve is back and we couldn't be more excited to see what's in store for our favourite dysfunctional duo. Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) were last on our screens for the dramatic second series last year which left us asking plenty of questions ever since. And now, with the arrival of series three being brought forward, we'll have the answers sooner than we thought! So ahead of the premiere, here are the questions that we're hoping series three will clear up…

What happened to Eve?

Series two ended with a dramatic turn of events when Villanelle turned the gun on Eve and shot her in Rome. After this, many thought that maybe the ultimate task was finally carried out, did Villanelle kill Eve? Given that she appears in the trailer, we can safely say that – much to Villanelle's disappointment – she's alive.

What will happen when Eve and Villanelle reunite?

In the trailer for series three we hear Villanelle utter the words "When I think about my ex, I am so much happier now she's dead," before learning that she, erm, isn't. So we have a feeling that their reunion will be a little more than awkward. Villanelle will no doubt be full of vengeance that she her attempt wasn't successful, and we see her send a chilling recording of her saying "Admit it Eve, you wish I was there." This is going to be good…

What happened to Hugo?

Hugo was the overly confident newbie to the MI6 team in series two, and even saw him and Sandra spend the night together. However, the morning after, Hugo was seriously injured from a gunshot wound and, when Eve had to leave him to save Villanelle when she heard the safeword, many thought he was left for dead. But when Eve returned to the room soon after, she found that he was gone and Carolyn had arrived, insisting all was taken care of...

Will Villanelle go after Konstantin?

Villanelle and her previous handler Konstantin parted ways after he tried to give her a way out and convince her to part with Eve. This was so Villanelle could escape Raymond (Villanelle's handler in series two) who wanted to kill her. Villanelle refused to give up on Eve and even threated to go after Konstantin's family.

Where does Carolyn come in all of this?

Carolyn has many ties to the story throughout and is often thought of as a bit on an enigma. She was there after Hugo's shooting, and she convinced Konstantin to double cross Villanelle – leading her to murder Aaron Peele (the creepy tech guy who was filming her) – in exchange for information on his family's whereabouts. She also revelaed that Kenny, who Eve fired earlier on the series, is part of a 'clean-up' operation. There's clearly more to the story than meets the eye with Carolyn. Could she be the villain after all?

What about Niko?

A sub-plot throughout series two saw Eve's husband Niko grow more frustrated with his wife's constant distance, and her obsession with Villanelle. The last we saw of him was locked away in stock cupboard with the suffocated body of Gemma, his work colleague (courtesy of Villanelle, of course) but what happens now?

How will it end?

Earlier this year, BBC America confirmed that it was renewing the show for a fourth series due to be released in 2021. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's unlikely filming will start anytime soon. But that doesn't mean that series three will end conclusively – we're certain it's going to be, in true Killing Eve style, a gripping cliffhanger. We can't wait!

