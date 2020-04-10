The 5 best films and TV shows you need to watch this Easter bank holiday These upcoming TV shows and films will brighten your Easter weekend during lockdown

This Easter bank holiday weekend will be an unusual one for many of us as the usual plans - like traveling to visit family or heading to a restaurant for a big roast dinner - will be postponed. But one thing hasn't changed, and that's all of the brilliant television that will be released over the long weekend. From the return of one of the BBC's most popular shows to Netflix's much-anticipated new rom-com, check out these five unmissable films and TV shows...

Killing Eve season 3 - Monday 13 April, BBC iPlayer

Our favourite psychopath is back! Believing that she has killed Eve and ended her obsession once and for all, it looks like Villanelle has gleefully returned to her serial killing ways with a variety of excellent outfits to go with it. Of course, we all know by now that Eve isn't really dead (and if you thought she was, come on. The show is called Killing Eve, not Killed Eve), but what is she up to now that she is an official murderer herself? With season three pushed forward due to the lockdown, we're excited for BBC iPlayer to release this one on Monday 13 April. For those who want to wait until it's on telly, it'll premiere on BBC One on Sunday 19 April.

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are back for season three

Love Wedding Repeat - Friday 10 April, Netflix

This charming rom-com starring Sam Claflin and Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson looks like the hilarious escape that we need right now! The film follows a series of alternate versions of the same wedding as Jack (played by Sam) does whatever it takes to make sure that his little sister has the perfect day - and of course gets it wrong time and time again. We're predicting big things for this one!

WATCH: Love Wedding Repeat trailer

Quiz - Monday 13 April, ITV

This much-anticipated drama looks at the infamous coughing scandal on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire back in 2001, which saw army major Charles Ingram accused of cheating his way to the £1million jackpot with help from his wife Diana and a fellow quizzer. The three-part series, which will air on consecutive nights, looks at the evidence for and against the Ingrams cheating their way to riches, and the devastating fallout Charles' time in the quiz chair had on his life and family. Starring Michael Sheen, Matthew Macfadyen and Helen McCrory.

Michael Sheen plays Chris Tarrant

Westworld season 3 - New episode on Monday 13 April, NOW TV

HBO's hugely popular sci-fi show is back for its third and final season, which sees Dolores, Bernard, Maeve and other hosts from the Westworld theme park finally make it into the real world where (we assume) they will wreak havoc. Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has joined the cast for the third instalment - and we're not exaggerating when we say that this might be the show's finest season yet. Fortunately if, like you, you might need reminding on just what went down in seasons one and two, NOW TV has the whole series so far available.

Thandie Newton returns in Westworld

How to Fix a Drug Scandal - Available now, Netflix

Finally over Tiger King and looking for an equally surprising documentary? Netflix's new show focuses on crime drug lab chemist Sonja Farak, who began using the drugs that she had been tasked with testing. This documentary focuses on two drug lab chemists' shocking crimes that shattered the Massachusetts state judicial system in 2013 - and is well worth a watch.

How to Fix a Drug Scandal is on Netflix now