Even though we're still waiting for the arrival of Killing Eve season three, BBC has confirmed that a new writer will be taking over writing the fourth series - and she already has a hit show under her belt! Laura Neal, who wrote the hugely popular Netflix show Sex Education, has taken over writing for the show, which follows the complex relationship between a psychopath assassin and a MI5 agent.

Killing Eve will have a new writer for season four

The series has a tradition of changing the show runner for each series, as while Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote the first season, the second was written by Emerald Fennell, and the third was by Suzanne Heathcote. Speaking about Laura taking over for season four, Suzanne said: "After the most incredible year on Killing Eve, I'm so excited the next season is going to be led by such a brilliant talent. I cannot wait to see what amazing things Laura's going to do with this world and the characters in it."

READ: Killing Eve's costume stylist reveals all of Villanelle's fashion secrets

WATCH: Sex Education season three announcement

AMC President Sarah Barnett added: "Killing Eve smashes television tropes in every way, both on the screen and behind it. We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance. Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack."

READ: You can now see Killing Eve's costumes at the new BAFTA exhibition

While plot details for season three are still under wraps, Jodie Comer was recently spotted filming the show - and of course was resorting to her usual disguises! In the pictures, Jodie can be seen riding on a motorbike dressed up as a police officer. She pulls a car over and then is snapped pointing a gun at the driver – who turned out to be (spoiler alert!) the one and only Carolyn Martens. Speaking about season three, the show's executive producer Sally Woodward told the Hollywood Reporter: "What excites me about the show is that you should, every season, be able to do something that feels bold and different from the one before and you can explore big ideas."