We're loving series six of Friday Night Dinner. If you are too, then you'll be familiar with Tamsin Greig who plays the mum, Jackie Goodman. But the hugely popular Channel 4 sitcom is not the only TV show that Tamsin is known for. In fact she's recently appeared in Julian Fellowes' latest period drama Belgravia. Want to know more about the actress' highly successful career? Here's all you need to know…

Tamsin Greig bio

Tamsin, 53, was born in Kent and is the second of three sisters. After completing A Levels at Camden School for Girls, she went on to graduate with a first class degree in Drama and Theatre Arts from the University of Birmingham. After studying, Tamsin took up a number of temporary roles before her acting career began in the nineties. Tamsin has been married to fellow actor Richard Leaf (Harry Potter, Braveheart) since 1997. The couple live in London and have three children together.

Tamsin Greig career

After completing radio work, such as appearing in popular BBC Radio 4 sitcom The Archers, Tamsin went on to secure major roles in sitcoms such as playing Fran Katzenjammer in Black Books alongside Dylan Moran and Bill Bailey. In 2004, she was cast in cult-TV comedy Green Wing as Dr Caroline Todd, where she would appear alongside future co-stars Stephen Mangan and Mark Heap. Tamsin's role in the Channel 4 drama was highly acclaimed and won her the award for Best Comedy Performance at the Royal Television Society Awards. The role also won her a BAFTA nomination.

Between 2004 and 2011, Tamsin had a number of other appearance in TV shows and adaptations such as Jonathan Creek and the BBC serial of Jane Austen's Emma. By 2011, Tamsin was playing the lead role in popular comedy Episodes alongside former Green Wing co-star Stephen Mangan and Friends actor Matt LeBlanc.

Tamsin and Stephen play a husband and wife writing duo who travel to America after their series is commissioned. Matt, who plays a fictionalised version of himself, is the cast as their leading actor. More recently, Tamsin has appeared in Julian Fellowes' Belgravia as Anne Trenchard. As well as TV work, Tamsin is also an esteemed stage actress. She has appeared in a number of productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company including Much Ado About Nothing, a role which bagged her a Laurence Olivier Award.

Tamsin Greig: Friday Night Dinner

Since 2011, Tamsin has played mum Jackie Goodman in Friday Night Dinner. She has starred in the comedy series alongside Paul Ritter (Chernobyl, Belgravia), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Tom Rosenthal (Plebs) and Mark Heap (Green Wing).

