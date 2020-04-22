ITV announces first drama based on coronavirus - and it will star Sheridan Smith ITV's new series will look at people living during the coronavirus pandemic

ITV have certainly wasted no time in dramatising the lockdown! The network has announced plans to release a show, Isolation Stories, which will be based on the coronavirus lockdown. The four-part series that will look at how different characters deal with the new restrictions, and stars real-life families who are quarantining together - with Sheridan Smith confirmed to feature in the first 15-minute episode.

Sheridan Smith will star as a pregnant woman living alone in lockdown

According to ITV, the stories will be "funny, sad, heartwarming and poignant". Speaking about her role, Sheridan explained: "I am heavily pregnant and have been isolating at home so I jumped at the chance to make a drama about the massive drama going on all around us right now. I think it's really important to try and reflect what's happening to us whilst it is still actually happening."

Sheridan will play Mel, a single mum who is living alone during the lockdown after the father of her child returns to his wife and children. Other episodes will see Spy actor Darren Boyd play a hypochondriac FaceTiming his psychiatrist during the lockdown, while actor Eddie Marsan will star opposite his real-life sons Blue and Bodie as they play a family in mourning following the death of their wife and mother, while their grandfather tries to cheer them up by dancing outside the house. The fourth episode will be Hustle star Robert Glenister suffering from coronavirus, while being taken care of by his son (played by his real-life son, Tom Glenister). Of course, the series will still follow the government guidelines for lockdown, and will be directed via phone. We can't wait to see the final results!

