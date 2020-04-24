Gentleman Jack star reveals encouraging news about season two 

While Gentleman Jack season two's filming has been postponed due to the lockdown, one of the show's star Gemma Whelan has revealed some exciting news about the future of the series. Chatting to Digital Spy about when to expect the second instalment of the adventures of Anne Lister, Gemma, who plays Anne's sister Marian, revealed that although the filming has been postponed, she has already been given the scripts!

We can't wait to watch season two

She said: "I've had the first four scripts – I've had them for a long time, since Christmas, actually. And there's some more fantastic stuff for Marian and Anne (Suranne Jones) and the family to get up to."

The Game of Thrones star continued: "I do know that we were meant to start filming in June, and of course because of the current situation, that has currently been pushed to September and we all hope that may happen. But we've all just got to be flexible and open and wait until the right time when everyone's safe and it's ok to get on with things."

Production company Lookout Point previously released a statement confirming that the show was postponed, which read: "Reluctantly we have decided to delay the start of production of Gentleman Jack series two due to the ongoing Covid-19 emergency. Huge thanks to our cast and crew, and to our incredible, inspiring fans for their understanding. Sending everyone a bit of Anne Lister strength and energy at this difficult time." Other popular series including Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty have also temporarily been postponed during the lockdown, and Stephen Graham recently opened up about his part in the gangster TV series being cancelled indefinitely. He said: "I was supposed to be starting Peaky Blinders but that has been put on hold indefinitely. My agent spent a lot of time putting that together."

