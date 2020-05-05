Celebrity SAS star Joey Essex speaks about mother’s suicide in heartbreaking interview

Joey Essex has spoken candidly about losing his mother to suicide when he was just ten years old. The TOWIE star, who is currently appearing in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, spoke about his difficult childhood in an interview on the show. Explaining why he thinks he can succeed in the series, he explained: " I had to deal with a lot of [stuff] My mum committed suicide when I was ten which was difficult."

Joey spoke candidly about how his mum's death effected him

He continued: "It hardened me up a little bit. I can't explain it. It's made me tougher inside. I only sort of started being able to talk about it openly, saying the word mum three or four years ago. I know my mum loved me. But it has given me trust issues. One day she was there one day she was gone."

Viewers praised Joey on Celebrity SAS

Viewers were quick to praise Joey's bravery during the interview, with one writing: "My heart hurts for @joeyessex_. How brave for him to talk about his dear Mum . I’m in tears ... he’s my winner." Another person added: "For Joey Essex to lose him mum at 10 to suicide and to never really understand why she did it must be agonising. The fact he can now talk about it openly takes courage and he's facing into it whole heartedly."

Joey recently spoke about how his experience on the show changed him on This Morning, saying: "Obviously people see my on Celebrity Juice and in the jungle and see me as being silly... but there is a serious side to me in life and I feel like people don't see that. I felt like it was an opportunity to take to show that side of me. I feel much more content, I feel like I can be on my own and not so dependant on my mates."

