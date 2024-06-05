Joey Essex's jazzy £3 million bachelor pad was the OG Love Island villa

Joey Essex shocked viewers and his fellow Islanders when he strutted onto Love Island on Monday evening, revealing himself as the first bombshell of the 2024 series.

The reality star, 33, who first rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex, is hoping to meet "his Queen" on the show as he resides in the villa for the next few weeks.

But it seems the Love Island villa isn't too much of a far cry for Joey, as his mega-mansion in Essex, estimated to be worth £3 million, resembles the Majorcan property which has become famous on the ITV dating show.

Joey has shared many glimpses inside his abode on social media. Take a look at Joey's bachelor pad…

1/ 6 © Instagram Living room Joey's living room is decorated with wooden floors, a grey rug and cream-panelled walls. Furniture-wise, the former TOWIE star has a cream L-shaped sofa topped with black and cream scatter cushions, while a large house plant sits by the window. Joey also appears to have a giant red glittery face positioned next to his sofa, which was visible during an appearance on Loose Women.

2/ 6 © Instagram Kitchen Joey previously shared a peek inside his kitchen in 2019, showing the sleek white cupboards with grey worktops, American-style fridge-freezer and breakfast bar lined with red stools. His kitchen also has a breakfast bar area with cream stools, and large glass doors lead out onto his swimming pool.

3/ 6 © Instagram Garden Joey posed in his back garden in the snow, unveiling a raised lawn with palm trees and elephant statues. It overlooks the pool and the back of the white property.



4/ 6 © Instagram Pool area Joey's pool area is seriously impressive and looks straight out of Love Island. Joey has a hot tub as well as a swimming pool, a bar to the side and an outdoor seating area lined with pink and blue cushions.



5/ 6 © MTV Walk-in wardrobe Joey has devoted an entire room of his house to his clothing and accessories, with floor-to-ceiling shelving and rails where his clothes have been colour-coordinated and trainers are neatly lined up next to each other.



6/ 6 © MTV Bedroom Joey’s master bedroom is painted in an on-trend midnight blue shade, with a king-size bed featuring a complementing button-back headboard. As well as having its own en-suite bathroom, there is also a dressing room, filled with yet more of Joey’s clothes!



After Joey surprised everyone with his entrance into the villa, he spoke about his game plan. "My game plan is just to get to know everyone really, I want to get to know all the girls on a personal level and who I vibe with most… Obviously, I’ve got to keep my cards close to my chest."

Speaking later about how he'd leave one of the boys single, he said: "It's obviously been tough because I have got to know all of you girls on a nice level. And obviously got to know all you boys on a cool level - I feel like we're tight and we're getting on well but this is Love Island."