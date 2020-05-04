This is where Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was filmed The Island of Raasay is one of the most geologically diverse landmasses in the world

Channel 4's action-packed TV show, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back for a second season, with the likes of Joey Essex, Katie Price, and Jack Maynard competing against one another to take the crown. Embarking on both a mentally and physically gruelling course, this year the series is set amidst the challenging terrain of Scotland's rugged West Coast. Leaving their glamorous lives behind and living together in a derelict farmstead on the remote island of Raasay - between the Isle of Skye and the mainland of Scotland - this year's twelve celebrity recruits are certainly being put to the test.

Joey Essex, Katie Price and Jack Maynard are among the twelve celebrity recruits

While it's famed for its breath-taking natural beauty and historic sites, including Dun Caan mountain, the ruins of Brochel Castle and Calum's Road, the Island of Raasay is far from forgiving. With a harsh landscape, volatile seas and unpredictable weather, it's hardly surprising that Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff have chosen the Island for this year's course. Despite its modest size, Raasay is one of the most geologically diverse landmasses in the world.

Raasay is known for its harsh landscape, volatile seas and unpredictable weather

Just a 15-minute ferry ride from the Isle of Skye, Raasay's well-known neighbour was visited by the Queen back in 2002 for her Golden Jubilee tour. Possessing a rich and enduring history, Skye has played host to clan warfare, Highland Clearances and the infamous 'Bonnie Prince Charlie.'

Raasay is a 15-minute ferry ride away from the Isle of Skye

Recounting her experience on the show, Katie Price said: "I knew I was in trouble from the minute we arrived 'somewhere in outer Scotland.' I hate the cold, I have a phobia of water. It was equally the most terrifying and exhilarating thing that I have ever done. It was like being in the jungle but the military, SAS version."

As for Joey Essex, the reality star has opened up about one of the challenges, in which he had to throw himself out of a helicopter. "It's such a mad experience, it's so hard to explain to people because it's not just jumping from a helicopter, it's landing in minus 13 degrees cold water, backwards," he said. "No one watching will realise how hard it is when you hit that water and then have to swim to shore. Just trying to come up to the top of that water, breathe and swim a few lengths was hardcore."

