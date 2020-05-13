Netflix's new comedy Never Have I Ever has garnered a huge fan base since it landed on the streaming platform earlier this month. The coming-of-age show tells the story of Indian American girl Devi and all the complications of being a teen in high school. Given many fans will have no doubt binged the series in one sitting, they will be pleased to know that one of the show's stars has explained they'd love for the series to return for a second season.

Sendhill Ramamurthy, who plays Devi's deceased dad Mohan Viswakumar in the comedy, revealed to Metro Online that although his Mohan is dead, he'd love to see his character explored further in flashbacks. "I have no idea whether Mohan is going to show up again or not," he stated, adding: "But if he were to come back, I'd love to see kind of an exploration of their marriage of Nalini and Mohan's marriage. I think that would be really cool to see how they came together and what their life was like before Devi was born because that's where you see how a relationship grows."

He also explained how Devi's story isn't over, and that a second season would give plenty of opportunity to explore more into her character. "I think that there's a ton more to explore in a second season. There's no shortage of things for Devi because there's still going to be unresolved issues with the relationship with her mother, and with her father being gone." He added: "As an actor, it would be cool to explore how they became the parents that they became and how that formed Devi and how she grew up to be who she is. I'd love to see more from Mohan’s point of view and from Nalini’s point of view. But who knows what’s coming… we'll see."

Meanwhile the Netflix show, which was created by American actress and comedian Mindy Kaling, has gained a huge following since it landed, particularly for Devi and her crush Paxton who is played by Darren Barnet. One person wrote: "Yeah, Paxton Hall-Yoshida owns my whole entire heart. #NeverHaveIEver," while a second is desperate for the show to return, tweeting: "Me waiting for season 2 of never have I ever to come out after finishing it in one day #NeverHaveIEver."

