Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why has been confirmed for a fourth season. The streaming platform confirmed that the popular drama, which focuses on a group of high school teens under suspicion after the deaths of two of their fellow students, will be returning on 5 June. But while fans will be pleased to know they don't have to wait long for the next instalment of the show, they'll no doubt be disappointed to learn that it will be the final series.

WATCH: 13 Reasons Why final season trailer

The drama, which stars Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn, announced it was to come to an end with a teaser trailer showing the cast saying an emotional goodbye as they read their final scripts. It shows an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of filming the series, first released in 2017, the cast and crew in tears as the caption read "We say our final goodbye".

The popular Netflix drama is returning for a fourth season

Taking to social media, many expressed their disappointment at the drama coming to an end. One person commented, "I'm about to cry omg this is my favorite show and it's coming to an end. I re-watched this show so many times. With my mom, with my boyfriend, with my family, and by myself!! [sic]." A second person wrote: "Wow this gave me goosebumps, I'm so emotional", while a third person tweeted: "I'm so sad this is ending such a good show" followed by a series of crying-face emojis.

Season three focused on the murder of Bryce Walker

It's not yet known what the fourth season will focus on, but no doubt it'll continue exploring the aftermath of discovering the truth behind Bryce Walker's death, who was announced as dead at the beginning of the third season. In season three it was revealed that Alex Standall murdered Bryce after an altercation between the two shown in a flashback. After being left with a broken leg by Zach, Alex and Jessica (who Bryce attacked in season one) then arrived before Alex pushed Bryce to his death in the water, leaving him to drown.

