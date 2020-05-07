A long bank holiday weekend in a lockdown means one thing: finding lots of brilliant new shows to watch, right? Luckily, the likes of Amazon Prime, Netflix and NOW TV have got you covered. Check out our top picks of must-watch TV...

Future Man season three - Amazon Prime

Want to know what to watch on that Amazon Prime account of yours? Look no further than binging on this sci-fi comedy-drama starring The Hunger Games' very own Josh Hutcherson. In the series, Josh plays a janitor who obsessively plays a video game that most people think is impossible to win. After he completes the game, he is visited by people from the future who believe he is the only person to save them from the end of the world - as he completed the video game of it. Intrigued? There are now three seasons, so give it a go!

Van Der Valk - ITV

The Van Der Valk reboot continues on Sunday night, and follows the famous detective "in the contemporary world of Amsterdam... as he leads his dynamic team in solving a raft of mysterious crimes using astute human observation and inspired detection". Of his character, Marc Warren, who plays the detective, explained: "Van Der Valk is an everyman sort of character. He reflects the energies of Amsterdam: its tolerance and liberalism. He can be a loner, and at times he might seem a little taciturn or moody but he has some stuff going on that we find out about as the show goes on."

Becoming - Netflix

This one-off documentary film gives an insight into the life of Michelle Obama during the eight years of her life as the First Lady of the United States of America. The Netflix original, based on her bestselling novel, shows her journey from the beginning of Barack Obama's presidency to the end - as well as looking at her childhood and teenage years. It is a fantastic look at a life only a handful of people have experienced, and it will make you adore Michelle (if you don't already)!

Brassic season two - NOW TV

Ready for more Brassic? This hilarious sitcom follows a group of dysfunctional friends and their lives in the northern town of Hawley who are all finding different ways of making the most out of their life. It focuses mainly on Vinnie, his best friend Dylan and his girlfriend Erin as they battle between staying loyal to their homegrown roots. Now, the second series is back, we can't wait to see what's in store for Vinnie and co.