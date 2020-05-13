Robert Pattinson had social media in hysterics after his profile in GQ was released - and he ended up blowing up a microwave while talking to the interviewer on FaceTime. Robert was attempting to demonstrate an idea he had on how to make takeaway pasta by inventing a holder for it, named a 'Piccolini Cuscino' or 'little pillow' in English, only to explode his microwave after putting foil in it.

Robert exploded the microwave at his Airbnb

The section of the interview reads: "Proudly he is walking back toward the counter that his phone is on when, behind him, a lightning bolt erupts from the oven/microwave, and Pattinson ducks like someone outside has opened fire. He’s giggling and crouching as the oven throws off stray flickers of light and sound. 'The [expletive] electricity…oh, my God,' he says, still on the floor. And then, with a loud, final bang, the oven/microwave goes dark. In the silence, Pattinson and I both stare at the mysterious piece of machinery built into the wall behind him. ‘Yeah, I think I have to leave that alone,' he says, sighing again, picking himself off the floor. 'But that is a Piccolini Cuscino.'"

Readers were in hysterics by the chaotic incident, with many discussing it on Twitter. One person wrote: "Robert Pattinson's pasta story has been the only thing on my mind for the past 30 minutes and the only thing that will be on my mind for the next 30 hours." Another person joked: "Robert Pattinson is literally an insane person." A third person added: "While I will never be as HOT as Robert Pattinson, I can EASILY become as UNHINGED as him and that gives me a lot of hope."

