Lorraine Kelly has finally been able to embrace her daughter Rosie again after welcoming her home during an emotional reunion. Lorraine's daughter has returned to the family abode after self-isolating for two weeks following her arrival in the UK from her home in Singapore. Sharing a video on her YouTube channel of their emotional reunion, Lorraine admitted one of the first things they did was take dog Angus for a walk. In the clip, mum and daughter look relaxed and happy to finally be back in each other's company, with the whole video being filmed by Lorraine's husband Steve Smith.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly finally reunites with daughter Rosie

Lorraine reveals in the video that Rosie flew home on a plane filled with just 16 people from a deserted airport, and decided to isolate herself for two weeks before she reunited with her family. Lorraine said: "She made the very sensible decision to go into self-imposed quarantine for a fortnight, and now, she's back with us and one of the first things we did together was go out for a walk with Angus." Rosie added that she "didn't feel comfortable" going straight from a flight back to her family home.

Lorraine was clearly thrilled to have her daughter back with her, and they have already planned to do daily workouts together, including Bootcamp classes and yoga. Rosie is even going to attempt to teach her mum to cook! "It's really good the two weeks are over now and we can all be together," Lorraine told Rosie.

The TV star with her husband Steve and Rosie

Rosie, 24, moved to Singapore two years ago to pursue a career in public relations. It means she doesn't see her parents as often as she might like, but the trio maintains a close relationship. Proud mum Lorraine previously opened up about their bond in an interview with Weekend magazine, saying: We talk about everything under the sun. I'm her mum, though. I'd never say I was her best friend because she's got her friends already. I'd love to think she tells me everything, but she doesn't!"

