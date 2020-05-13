Alex Rider TV show finally has a release date - and it's sooner than you might think! Get the details about the new Amazon Prime show

For anyone who ever had a long line of Alex Rider novels across their bookshelves growing up - this one is for you! The long-awaited TV show adaptation of the hugely popular novels from Anthony Horowitz finally has an airdate, and we can't wait to see how they have adapted the tales of the teenage spy.

Otto Farrant stars as Alex

Amazon Prime has announced that the eight-part TV show will be released on the streaming service on 4 June, with all of the episodes available immediately. The show will be based on the second novel in the series, Point Blanc, which sees Alex investigate a prestigious boarding school.

READ: Outlander star teases plot for next season after dramatic season five finale

The show will be based on the second novel in the series, Point Blanc

The official synopsis reads: "Pressured to help investigate his uncle’s death, and how it connects to the assassination of two high-profile billionaires, Alex reluctantly assumes a new identity and goes undercover in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc. Isolated far above the snowline in the French Alps, Point Blanc claims to set the troubled teenage children of the ultra-rich back onto the right track. As Alex digs deeper, he discovers the students are in fact the subjects of a disturbing plan which Alex will have to risk his life to stop."

READ: Never Have I Ever star teases hit Netflix comedy will return for second season

Speaking about the show, Anthony Horowitz said: "I was thrilled to hear that Prime Video will introduce the Alex Rider TV series to fans. This is such a huge, popular platform and feels like a natural home for the series. I hope that this is the start of a long creative partnership…with another twelve books ready to go!" The show will have an all-stellar cast including Line of Duty's Vicky McClure as Mrs Jones, Game of Thrones star Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, Otto Farrant as Alex, and Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ as Jack Starbright.