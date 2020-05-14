The best 5 new films and TV shows to watch on Netflix this week Check out the best new Netflix shows and films

With a lovely bank holiday to look forward to, Netflix is ready with plenty of options to help us enjoy the long weekend. From White Lines to the final season of Schitt's Creek, here are our top picks of new content being released on Netflix over the next week...

Schitt's Creek - Thursday 14 May

The sixth and final season of the hugely popular sitcom Schitt's Creek has finally arrived on Netflix, where we hope the Rose family will, at last, find their happy ending. Will David and Patrick tie the knot? Will Alexis become a PR sensation? Will David be able to think of a new business venture? Will Moira finally be able to pronounce Herb Ertlinger? There's only one way to find out!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Schitt's Creek

White Lines - Friday 15 May

From the creators of Money Heist comes White Lines, an Ibiza-based drama which follows a young woman who visits the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened to her brother, a legendary DJ from Manchester whose body was discovered 20 years after his mysterious disappearance. The synopsis reads: "Her investigation will lead her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge."

Loading the player...

WATCH: White Lines trailer

Sweet Magnolias - Tuesday 19 May

The synopsis for this charming TV series reads: "Based on the popular series of books, Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC."

Control Z - Friday 22 May

Are you a fan of Gossip Girl? This one might well be up your street if so! After a hacker begins releasing students' most intimate secrets to the whole school, the social order at Sofia's high school is turned upside down. As popular kids become bullied, outcasts gain status, and everyone is a suspect, Sofia must race against the clock to catch the hacker before he releases more secrets.

The Lovebirds - Friday 22 May

This highly anticipated Netflix film sees Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star as a couple who become unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious - circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.