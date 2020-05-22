Two stars of much-loved sitcom Gavin and Stacey have reunited during lockdown! Mathew Horne, who played Gavin in the show, and Alison Steadman, who played his mum Pamela Shipman, got together to reignite their characters for a hilarious and heartwarming sketch on Thursday evening and all for a fantastic cause.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gavin and Stacey stars reunite for charity sketch

Alison was hosting a virtual charity quiz for Marie Curie, of which she is an ambassador, which was played by 22,000 users and managed to raise over £44,000. During the quiz, Alison and Mathew performed a min-skit, getting into their characters from the hit BBC comedy. Pam explained to her little prince that she was finding quarantine tough because she "hasn't been able to see Japanese Margaret or Big Fat Sue in nine weeks".

MORE: BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker apologises to Gavin and Stacey star after on-air mix-up

Alison and Mathew reunited for a charity quiz

Not to be outdone, Gavin explained that he doesn't have it easy either, as he has to live off his mother-in-law Gwen's omelettes, and that Stacey and the kids have been struggling to keep themselves entertained after the Barry beach closure. "Oh that Gwen is lovely but she needs to stop that egg business," Pam stated. Gavin confessed: "The highlight of my day is working out whether I’m going to have a mushroom omelette or a ham omelette."

After the quiz, Mathew gushed about the reunion with his on-screen mum. "It was so much fun being reunited with my screen mum," the actor began, adding: "I think it was a big surprise for everyone watching! The quiz was brilliant, and I'm so pleased it raised so much money for Marie Curie. Every charity is under so much pressure right now, so well done to everyone who played and donated. I encourage everyone to tune in to one of the Marie Curie quizzes – the line-up is amazing."

MORE: Gavin and Stacey lockdown episode detailed on Twitter - and it is perfect

Fans are desperate to see the show return

The mini-reunion will no doubt please plenty of Gavin and Stacey fans who are desperate to see the show return to screens. While there is still no word from the show's creators, James Corden and Ruth Jones, on the future of the show, scriptwriter David McCormack recently detailed an imagined episode of the series which sees all of the characters stuck in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

David detailed the activities of all of the characters, with Bryn keeping a firm five metres from Gwen while exercising with a new Fit-Bit, Dawn and Pete hating living together during isolation, and Nessa determined that she is immune to the virus. Fans loved the imagined episode, with one writing: "This has made my night! I read it all in their voices. You are a bloody genius!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.