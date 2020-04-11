Gavin and Stacey is back on our screens thanks to the lockdown, giving us all some much needed comfort! Mathew Horne, who plays Gavin, previously opened up about his alleged feud with his former co-star, James Corden. Although the pair were once very close friends and went on to star in their own sketch show and a film, Lesbian Vampire Killers, it was reported that the pair had fallen out, and were no longer in touch.

Mathew said the pair are still friends

Chatting to The Sunday Post about their friendship, Mathew said: "The truth is that there was never any rift and everything is fine. James and I have always been friends and we always will be. I talk to him quite a bit given the time zones and it was great to see him and be acting with him again." Speaking about the fan reaction to the Christmas special, he said: "I've known about it for a while and I knew people would be excited. But to see the comeback announced on the One O'Clock News and the Six O'Clock News after headlines about Brexit was just bizarre and extraordinary. I don't think any of us expected people to react in such an intense and positive fashion."

James has previously spoken about their rift

James previously opened up about their friendship on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, explaining: "We never fell out, it was never that… We had such an intense love for each other. We were one person for a long time. We had the best time, and the truth is these things that were offered to us – the sketch show, the film, hosting the Brits with Kylie Minogue – all these things, we just rushed into them. We just went, 'Yes! Wow! We're going to be the leads in a film together! We going to do a sketch show!' If I have one regret it's that we rushed those things. We were riding this amazing wave and when it stops, the people you anchor to are the people you've known the longest."

When he heard that Mathew has declined speaking on the show, he added: "I didn't know that, but I can understand why. Because it's a hard time to talk about. When you know what's coming, when you know that it doesn't end in the way that it could have done, I can understand why he wouldn't."

