Due to plenty of shows being postponed due to the lockdown, BBC have started to repeat some of our favourite shows - and of course Gavin and Stacey is at the top of the list! First premiering in 2007, it's safe to say that the beloved cast have changed a lot over the last 13 years! See what they looked like then and now...

Ruth Jones - Vanessa Jenkins

Of course, real-life Ruth couldn't look more different to her leather clad character, but it's still strange to see her out of the Vanessa get up! The screenwriter and author opened up about the decision to team up with James Corden to write a Christmas special back in 2019, saying: "The characters in Gavin and Stacey, you do feel like they are really carrying on their lives after we left them on the seafront in Barry 10 years ago."

James Corden - Smithy

James has certainly become much more distinguished than when he was in his Smithy days! The Cats star, who also hosts the Late Late Show, opened up about bringing out a one-off episode ten years after the season three finale, saying: "It was more a sense of Ruth and I thinking why don't we just explore it and see if there's anything there, see if there's a story there. We'd send each other little things like, 'I heard someone say this today in the supermarket and I thought it would be something Pam would say.'" We're so glad they did!

Mathew Horne - Gavin Shipman

Mathew might have a new do, but he looks more or less the same as when he set out of Gavin back in 2007! He recently defended the show after fans were somewhat frustrated by the Christmas special cliffhanger, telling the Daily Star that it was a "good way" to end the show. He added: "I'd love for there to be more Gavin and Stacey, I love playing that character and I love being with everyone. I would love to do it."

Stacey West - Joanna Page

Joanna might have lost her River Island link belt and green halter neck top, but she still looks just as fresh faced as she did back when they filmed season one! The mum-of-three opened up about her surprise at the show's return during the Q&A back in 2019, saying: "I wasn’t expecting it at all. It had been 10 years. In the beginning, I thought we probably would do more and then for a long, long time I thought: 'Oh no, that is the end.' So it was a complete shock."

Alison Steadman - Pamela Shipman

Pamelaaaa! Alison has previously opened up about how much she loves making the show, so we wouldn't be surprised if we saw her (and the rest of the cast) in another Christmas special at some point in the future! Chatting on This Morning in February, she said: "Honestly I've no idea, I would doubt it, only because James is in America and Ruth is so busy writing novels and plays, so I doubt it. A special would be amazing, but we'll see."

Mick Shipman - Larry Lamb

Larry was so delighted that Gavin and Stacey was coming back for the one-off special back in 2019, he even shed a few years! Chatting at the Q&A, he said: "It can go so easily wrong just like it can go so easily right… Now I've seen it I just feel so extraordinarily overcome with emotion. I know it sounds a bit clichéd but to sit there and to laugh – and it's one thing to come to turn up on the first day of rehearsal – but sitting and watching the whole thing and the bits you didn't see getting shot and realise it is every bit as good as I ever dreamt it meant be – and probably a bit better!"

Rob Brydon - Uncle Bryn

Okay, what exactly are Rob's genes? We can't believe that a whole 13 years have passed in between the photos as the popular Welshman looks almost exactly the same!

Oscar Hartland - Neil, the baby

Yes, both Neil, the baby from season three and 12-year-old Neil, the baby from the Christmas special are played by the same actor! Young Oscar had to audition again to get the role, and explained: "I didn’t want to get my hopes up. I’m not an actor and was auditioning with people who had acted before. A couple of weeks after the audition I was called in for a reading with the director and the other children. We were supposed to go on a family holiday to Florida on the same day. My parents asked me would I rather go on holiday or do Gavin & Stacey. I said Florida will always be there, Gavin & Stacey won’t be."