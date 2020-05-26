Celebrity SAS viewers have mixed reaction to finale - find out why Celebrity SAS finale saw six celebrities battle it out to prove they have what it takes

Celebrity SAS viewers have taken to social media to express their disappointment by the finale of the popular reality show. The episode saw the last remaining six celebrities - Joey Essex, Locksmith, Helen Skelton, Lauren Steadman and Nikki Sanderson - battle it out to pass the course. Lauren and Locksmith were named the winners, and while some fans were delighted, others were surprised that Joey hadn't made the cut.

Fans were disappointed that Joey didn't make the cut

One fan wrote: "Devastated @JoeyEssex_ didn’t make #celebritySAS final two," while another added: "@JoeyEssex_ amazing effort Joey in #SASWhoDaresWins you can be extremely proud. Love your honesty, well done and good luck for the future #TopLad." A third person wrote: "Gutted for Helen and Joey in the end, my faves! Must be so hard knowing what's the right thing to do during that interrogation. All final six did so well though."

Lauren and Locksmith won the series

Others were quick to praise the winning pair, with one tweeting: "Best show on TV. Congrats to both worthy winners. Respect." Another tweeted: "Yes @LaurenSteadman @Locksmith what an amazing effort in completing the course! Such an amazing achievement. Congrats to all the other participants. #SASWhoDaresWins." Speaking about the win, Lauren said: "It was totally different from anything I’ve done... but a similar feeling to when I won my first world title. Obviously, I’ve worked for years to win a world title, but it did feel as though I exhausted all sources of energy I had in those eight days. There was nothing more I could have given, so when they said I had passed it did feel like that moment someone puts a gold medal around your neck and you hear the national anthem."

