Britain's Got Talent fans convinced they know who the winner is before live shows start Judges Simon, Amanda, Alesha and David were blown away by one contestant

Britain's Got Talent has been keeping the nation entertained during lockdown with its auditions, and while the live shows have been postponed until later this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans are already hedging their bets as to who they think will be crowned the winner.

Sirine Jahangir won the audience over with her performance

Sirine Jahangir, 14, took to the stage in front of the panel: Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, in last week's episode, to sing her own rendition of Salvation by Gabrielle Aplin, as well as playing the piano. Sirine lost her sight at the age of ten, leaving both the audience and judges stunned at her talent.

"I guess it's pretty obvious that I can't see," she said. "There was a time that I could, and now I can't, but I guess music is my vision. It's just what I live by and music is my thing."

Sirine played the piano whilst singing

Sure enough, every judge gave Sirine a yes as her performance came to a close, while everyone in the audience gave her a standing ovation. Since, fans have taken to Twitter to share their opinion, and it seems as though everyone is in agreement that Sirine could go home with the prize.

"That was beautiful Sirine. What a talented girl. We have a potential winner. #BritainsGotTalent," said @AliciaOD.

@ScribbleScout added, "I'm not one for 'sob stories', but I don’t think of that term with Sirine's performance. It's a genuine talent to be able to play the piano (or any instrument) when you can't see. She deserved to go through. She could even win. #BGT."

@TeachingParks concurred and said, "Sirine, with the right song could win #BGT. Super talented and although she has lost something we all take for granted, at such a young age she has shown great character!"

And @AslahmBhuttaPTI tweeted, "Sirine is a very bright star, she will win this competition."

As it stands, a schedule for the live shows remains up in the air, but judge Amanda Holden has previously spoken out about hopes for resuming in "early Autumn". In an interview with HuffPost UK, she said, "All of the main judges have been given a date to hold in early autumn to see if it works live. But we would never do it without an audience because we've always said the British public is the fifth judge. So we can't do it without them – it would be no fun without them! We'll see what happens, but we are planning to do it this year." Fingers crossed.

