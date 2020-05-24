Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones might have off-the-charts chemistry with her co-star Paul Mescal, but off-screen she's loved up with her real-life boyfriend Tom Varey, who she met two years ago. This week, the couple were snapped enjoying a romantic picnic in a London park. They carried a plaid picnic blanket and some snacks to a spot by a tree, where Daisy tucked into a wrap for her lunch. They were also pictured kissing and laughing together, appearing to be making the most of the day.

WATCH: Paul Mescal Stars In Sausage Advert

The outing came just ahead of Daisy's birthday on Sunday, when she turned 22. The talented performer has been making waves with her sizzling performance as Marianne in the moving drama, which is based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name. Her partner is also a successful actor, with roles in No Offence and Game of Thrones under his belt. However, Daisy recently revealed that Tom had found it strange to watch her most intimate scenes on the BBC show.

The couple enjoyed a relaxed time in the park. Photos credit: LVT Media, www.lvtmedia.co.uk

Talking on an episode of Elizabeth Day's podcast How to Fail, the star admitted: "My boyfriend was amazing because what a tricky thing to watch. He loves the series, thank goodness, that's something I'm very relieved about, but there was a moment in episode six where he was like 'this is a bit weird! Oh this is weird!' and we all had to acknowledge that it was a bit weird, and then it was fine!"

Paul Mescal, meanwhile, who plays Connell, also had an awkward moment when a loved one watched those scenes, as he shared on a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show. The abashed actor said: "My granny warned my great aunt that there were a lot of sexy bits… In episode two when we started kissing she took the dog out. But she underestimated the time it would take and as she came back in we were right in the throes of it all. I suggested that a good long chore or a couple of cups of tea would do the trick next time!"

