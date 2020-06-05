Dan Stevens became a worldwide heartthrob thanks to his role as Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey, the distant cousin to an aristocratic family who ends up being first in line to inherit the estate. Dan starred on the popular show, which is currently running on ITV3 during the lockdown, for the first three seasons, and has since gone on to star in a series of film roles. However, how much do you know about the man behind Matthew? The actor, who was adopted when he was seven days old, has previously opened up about his adoption and how it contributed to his rebellious childhood and teenage years.

Dan has gone onto have a hugely successful TV and film career

Chatting to the Mail Online back in 2011, Dan admitted that he was a handful as a youngster, explaining: "I spent most of my early years totally rebelling against anything I could, getting suspended from school, going on demonstrations. I was a pretty difficult teenager."

READ: Where is Pemberley in Pride and Prejudice 1995? All you need to know

He also spoke about whether his rebellious youth was related to his adoption, and admitted that he has never attempted to connect with his birth parents, saying: "That's probably true. But I also believe it was just within me. I’ve never tried to find my real parents. I’m very grateful to my mum and dad for adopting me – they’re completely incredible people."

Dan starred as the Beast in Beauty and the Beast

READ: Downton Abbey cast and their real life partners

He also spoke candidly about his childhood to The Guardian, and admitted that he hasn't attempted to find his birth parents. When asked if he'd ever tried to track them down, he said: "Not really actively. I've done as much research as I need to do to satisfy my own curiosity," adding: "I've been a very lucky product of the process of adoption and ended up with really wonderful parents. It's an extraordinary thing, adoption."