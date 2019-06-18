Downton Abbey film posters are here and they look amazing Welcome back to Downton!

It's hard to believe that it's been four years since the last episode of Downton Abbey, but with the new film hitting cinemas in September, we couldn't be more excited to return to the Grantham estate. Now, the show's team have decided to whet our whistles with nine new posters for the film, featuring the show's best loved characters in all their aristocratic glory.

Dishing up the show's recognisable refined elegance, characters including Hugh Bonneville as the Earl of Grantham, Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess of Grantham and Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Crawley were among the stars spotted in the posters.

These new posters are sure to fuel the rising excitement for the upcoming film release, which was accelerated after the full length trailer dropped in May. The new teaser gave a first look inside the titular Abbey, with Mary Crawley, Lady Grantham and Mrs Patmore all hearing the exciting news that the King and Queen will be making a visit to their stately home.

Some fans were sad to miss actress Lily James from both the trailer and the posters, having risen to fame playing Rose on the show. However, the Yesterday star insisted that the decision not to come back was deliberate, saying: "My character Rose moved off to New York, so it would be far-fetched to bring her back. I would have loved to have come back for a scene, but for a movie, it can't be like a Christmas special and it needs to be a focused storyline. There was simply no space for Rose."