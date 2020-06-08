All you need to know about I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel from career to love life The actress and writer's new BBC drama begins on Monday

If you're looking for a brand new gripping drama to get hooked on, then I May Destroy You could be the answer. The brand new drama stars actress Michaela Coel, who also wrote the show, as the lead role of Arabella. The series follows Arabella, a debut novelist, after she is assaulted in a nightclub and how it affects many different aspects of her life and how she views herself. If you're wanting to know a bit more about Michaela before getting stuck into the show, here's what we know…

Actor and writer Michaela is starring in her brand new drama I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel career

Michaela Coel is a 32-year-old British actress who is perhaps best known for her breakthrough Channel 4 comedy Chewing Gum, inspired by her play Chewing Gum Dreams. Michaela played the role of Tracey in the show, which she created and wrote, and won a BAFTA for her performance. Prior to Chewing Gum, Michaela had a small part in Channel 4 drama Top Boy, and had a number of leading roles on stage at the National Theatre and the Olivier Theatre. After the success of Chewing Gum, the actress then had roles in BBC One drama London Spy, E4's The Aliens, and Charlie Brooker's hugely popular Netflix show Black Mirror. More recently, Michaela played lead star Kate Ashby in Black Earth Rising which was aired on BBC and Netflix.

Michaela won a BAFTA for her breakthrough project Chewing Gum

Michaela Coel love life

The 32-year-old is notoriously private about her personal life, so it's not known whether the actress and writer is single or in a relationship. However, in a recent interview with the Guardian to promote her new drama, Michaela revealed her words of wisdom when it comes to a successful relationship. "The secret to relationships is being happy by yourself. Don't get lost in the bubble of being coupley."

The new BBC drama starts on Monday

Michaela Coel on I May Destroy You

The multi-talented TV star has explained candidly that the story behind her latest project is based on her own experience. In the same Guardian interview, Michaela stated that she was herself the victim of sexual assault a number of years ago. "After speaking to women and men who’d suffered similar attacks, I realised my experience was incredibly common. That made me create a show exploring the line between consent and rape."

The 12-part drama starts Monday 8 June, 10.45pm on BBC One.

