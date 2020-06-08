Everything you need to know about hit show Succession

There are so, so many amazing TV shows out there that it hardly seems surprising that some would slip the net and not receive the attention they deserve – but it seems that Succession is finally having it's time in the spotlight thanks to good old fashioned word of mouth – and for good reason. The show, which follows the lives of the extremely wealthy and dysfunctional Roy family, has it all; brilliant storytelling, an amazing cast and probably the most intense theme song you've ever heard. Fortunately for UK viewers, the show is back on Sky and NOWTV from 8 June, so here is everything you need to know...

What is Succession about?

Succession follows the lives of the Roy family. The patriarch, Logan Roy, is as wealthy as he is terrifying, and rules over his four children - dense Connor, hardworking Kendall, smart Shiv and wise-cracking Roman, with an iron fist. Although he plans to announce his son, Kendall, as the successor of their media and entertainment conglomerate, a change of mind and a tragic turn of events sees the Roy children scrambling to keep the company afloat – to dire consequences.

The show, first and foremost, is a character study of family members who are not at all very good people, and yet you can't help but pity them, like them and yes, occasionally despise them. As the series goes on, events become all the more tragic, or funny, or terrible, particularly when the show goes into directions you absolutely do not expect. Think Game of Thrones, but set in New York City with a business conglomerate up for grabs instead of the Iron Throne.

Who is in the cast of Succession?

The patriarch, Logan Roy, is played by Brian Cox. Not only is he a RSC legend, best known for his portrayal of King Lear, he has also starred in blockbusters including The Bourne Identity, Braveheart and Troy. Kieran Culkin, brother of Macaulay, plays Roman, the somewhat psychopathic, chaotic younger brother who revels in drama, while Jeremy Strong has received critical acclaim for his role as the increasingly desperate and damaged Kendall.

Australian actress Sarah Snook plays the smart yet snarky Shiv, and fans of Pride and Prejudice will recognise Mathew McFayden in the not-at-all swoony role of Tom, Shiv's sweet yet eccentric and power-hungry fiancé. And of course, who can forget the one and only innocent in the Roy family, cousin Greg. He is played by Nicholas Braun, who is also known for his roles in Sky High, How to Be Single and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Critical response to Succession

If you need more convincing to catch up with Succession, maybe the reactions from critics and audiences alike will win you over! The series won the BAFTA award for Best International Programme, and is also the recipient of five Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. The show also has 91% on the critics' site, Rotten Tomatoes. Speaking about Jeremy's performance on the show, one fan tweeted: "Jeremy Strong's performance as Kendall Roy in #Succession deserves so much praise. The writing on this show is excellent, but the emotional transformation he takes with his character is just beyond anything I've seen recently. What an absolutely incredible actor." Another person wrote: "Every time I finish #Succession, I have to read all of the think pieces on it because I just need more Succession."

Where to watch Succession

Seasons and two are currently available on NOWTV. Still need convincing? Watch the first trailer for season one here...