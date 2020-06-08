16 Amazon Prime TV shows you're missing out on 

Move aside Netflix and make way NOW TV! Amazon Prime is up there as one of the major three streaming services, and for good reason! Not only do they have some brilliant classics on file that you can watch over and over again - but they also boast of having awesome US exports, and brilliant original shows. Need convincing? Check out our top choices on what to watch...

Alex Rider

The book adaptation about the teenage spy who is forced to work for MI6 following the death of his uncle is a brilliant novel series - but even more outstanding TV show. Season one, which is based on the series' second novel, Point Blanc, was released in early June - and we think it is definitely up there with exceptional book to TV show adaptations such as His Dark Materials and Sharp Objects. Speaking of book adaptations...

WATCH: Alex Rider trailer

Little Fires Everywhere

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon star in this intense drama based on the novel of the same name by Celeste Ng. The show focuses on the secrets of a seemingly perfect town's residents. Looking at race, class and privilege, the series follows a single mother Mia and her daughter Pearl, who move to a new place where they meet their new landlady and do-gooder mother of four, Elena.

Upload

In 2033, instead of death, humans are instead given the option of uploading themselves into a virtual afterlife, which is everything you could ever want it to be. After computer programmer Nathan dies, he is uploaded to the beautiful Lake View, but unfortunately not all is as it seems.

Outlander

It's almost worth trying out Amazon Prime just for this show! Outlander is a period drama/romance/time travel novel, and follows World War II nurse Claire after she touches some ancient stones in Scotland and falls through time, landing in the 17th Century where she meets Jamie Fraser, a Scottish highlander, and the pair fall deeply in love. Of course, the road to true love never did run smooth, and four seasons later, this pair have had more than their fair share of drama! Season five begins in February 2020, so if you begin now you'll have plenty of time to catch up.

Marvelous Mrs Maisel

This charming comedy follows a bright and bubbly housewife, Midge, who decides to become a stand-up comedienne after her husband leaves her. With the help of her acerbic agent, Susie, the pair slowly climb up the ladder in the weird and wonderful world of comedy. This one just won all of the Emmys, and is absolutely worth the watch! Season three also begins very soon, and we can't wait to catch up with our favourite characters.

The Walking Dead

The long-running series follows Rick Grimes, a former Sheriff, who wakes up from a coma to find himself in a zombie apocalypse. Building a family from survivors, Rick and his friends have to stick together through threats from zombies and humans alike - with humans often being much, much more frightening. Now on it's 10th series, the show is a cultural phenomenon.

New Amsterdam

The series begins as Dr Max Goodwin takes over as medical director for one of the United States' oldest hospitals, and instantly begins to drastically change the way they do things. Unrealistic? Kind of. Dramatic? Yes. This is for everyone who loves a good medical drama and has never missed an episode of Grey's Anatomy. As unintentionally cheesy as it can be at times, there are some great characters and storylines that will make you just keep coming back.

Parks and Recreation

A total joy of a comedy, this show is based in the Parks and Recreation department of a local government office (yes, really), and is a mockumentary as they go about their day to day business. The office is led by Leslie Knope, an upbeat, aggressively happy career-driven employee, who in turn works for Ron Swanson, who hates government and is the stuff of which legends are made. Also joining the gang include the deadpan intern, April, the entrepreneurial Tom, the fun loving Donna, Leslie's best friend Anne, and Anne's dipsy ex-boyfriend, Andy.

Carnival Row

In a world where humans and mythical creatures are forced to live with one another following a devastating war, a human and a fairy (Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne) rekindle their forbidden love affair. Oh, and there's a serial killer on the loose as well. This is a top choice for fans of fantasy, period dramas, or just a bit of steampunk.

The Boys

Imagine a world where superheroes aren't only in blockbusters and on television, but are actually real. Now imagine that they are all corrupt, slightly evil and self-absorbed nightmares. That's is basically the world of The Boys. When a superhero murders his girlfriend and receives no consequences for his actions, our hero Hewie joins an underground gang of superhero killers to exact revenge. It's awesome.

One Tree Hill

Sure One Tree Hill has been around for a while, but Amazon Prime recently gained the rights to all nine seasons and frankly we are ready to reliving our teenage years. The show follows the very, very good looking Lucas Scott who joins his school's basketball team and is forced to spend time with his estranged half-brother, Nathan. Becoming friends, Lucas and Nathan go through all of high school's trials and tribulations and a whole lot more (this is a teen drama, after all), while joined by their friends and love interests Hayley, Peyton and Brooke.

The OC

Oh yes, they have The OC too. After being sent to juvie for stealing a car and returning home to find out that his mother has abandoned in, troubled teen Ryan Atwood is taken in by his attorney Sandy, and becomes a part of his family in the affluent Orange County area, changing his life forever. There, he meets his new foster brother, the nerdy yet loveable Seth, Summer, Seth's longtime crush, and Marissa, the Cohens troubled neighbour. Although this show only ran for four seasons, it made it's mark on pop culture, and honestly we can't wait to bingewatch it all over again.

Preacher

Based on a comic book series, the TV show follows Jesse Custer, a preacher undergoing a crisis of faith before being given the powers of a God. Upon finding out that he is insanely powerful, he decides to go on a quest to find God, and brings along his ex-girlfriend Tulip and his vampire pal Cassidy for the ride. As you can imagine from this premise, the series is absolutely bonkers.

The Office (US)

Yet another comedy we had to add to the list, the entirety of The Office US is available on Amazon Prime, and follows the lives of the office workers at Dunder Mifflin as they go about their working lives in a office that should be boring but is actually anything but. Watch to see Steve Carell as the irritating yet loveable boss Michael, John Krasinski as one of the only voices of reason as Jim, and Mindy Kaling as the hilariously annoying customer service rep, Kelly.

Good Omens

When the Heaven and Hell officials decide to bring about the Apocalypse, two friends, an angel named Aziraphale and a demon named Crowley, decide to do whatever they can to stop it from happening. After all, they've quite enjoyed their time on earth. Based on the comedic novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, this is a star-studded show starring Jon Hamm, David Tennant and Michael Sheen (just to name a few).

Undone

The official synopsis for this groundbreaking animation reads that it explores "the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma. After getting into a near-fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about her father’s death". We're certainly intrigued!

