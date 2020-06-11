Midsomer Murders is one of those shows we can watch again and again. Luckily, with repeats being aired nightly on ITV, we can continue to enjoy. The long-running drama first appeared on our screens in 1997, and so it's unsurprising that the cast has had some reshuffling over the last 23 years. Although the series began with John Nettles as head detective Tom Barnaby, who has to deal with an unusually high rate of murders for a sleepy village, he was eventually replaced by a new Inspector. Find out everything you need to know about the most recent cast of Midsomer Murders season 21, and a few guest stars you may recognise, here…

DCI John Barnaby – Neil Dudgeon

John Nettles decided to leave the role in 2011, telling The Telegraph: "I never thought when we were filming the pilot The Killings at Badger's Drift in 1996 that I would go on to film so many episodes. It has been a joy to be involved in such a long-running series with so many good actors and great storylines. It's the end of an era for me."

Neil took over from John Nettles

Luckily for viewers, Neil was there to assume the mantel. Speaking about the series, he told Digital Spy: "It can be so varied. It can vary tonally. You've got a different setting every week. You've got a largely different cast every week. You can have a darker episode, a more serious episode. You can change everything about it. It can be more comedic. It can be more horror. It can be more spooky. It can be dark. You can kind of put anything in there because of the breadth and the style of the show." The star is also known for his role as Jim Riley in Life of Riley, and you might have spotted him as the cabbie who advises Bridget on her outfits on Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

DS Jamie Winter – Nick Hendrix

Nick plays Jamie, John's right-hand Detective Sergeant. The star made his first appearance on the show in The Village that Rose from the Dead in season 19, in which the pair unravel the mystery after a man is found dead during a ghost village's reopening. Nick, 34, is also known for his roles in The Crown as Billy Wallace, a socialite who was briefly engaged to Princess Margaret.

Nick plays Jamie Winter

Sarah Barnaby - Fiona Dolman

Fiona is perhaps best known for her role as Pamela Andrews in The Royal and as Jackie in Heartbeak. The Scottish actress joined the crime drama at the same time as Neil Dudgeon in 2011 and plays Sarah Barnaby, the new head teacher of the local school and John's wife. During the show, the onscreen couple welcome a daughter named Betty, adorable!

Fiona plays John's wife, Sarah

Annette Badland - Fleur Perkins

After joining the show in season 20, Annette has become a firm fixture in the show as the witty pathologist Fleur who helps out on cases. We wouldn't be at all surprised if you recognised Annette, as she has appeared in plenty of shows including Outlander, Doctor Who and as Babe in EastEnders.

Annette joined the cast in season 20

Faye Tozer - Rosa Corrigan

The Midsomer Murders casting team certainly put together quite the guest stars for the first episode! Faye plays a dancer who is now working as a journalist. She was uncovering a story before she was found dead in the opening scenes. Faye is best known for being a member of the band Steps, and was also a finalist in the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing, making her the perfect person to play a dancer!

Faye will be showing off her Strictly moves

Nigel Havers - Andrew Wilder

Nigel is a guest star in the opening episode of season 21 as Andrew, a wealthy businessman who owns the Wilder Biorobotics Institute, a research facility. Since he is suffering from a degenerative condition, he is planning to leave everything to his daughter. Nigel, 68, has starred in Coronation Street as Lewis Archer, A Little Princess and Little Britain.

Danny Mac - Anton Walsh

Also a guest star in episode one, the former Strictly competitor plays Tanya's dance partner who is behind blackmailing another character. As well as being a finalist in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, Danny is also well known for his role as Dodger in Hollyoaks.

Danny will play Anton

Jason Watkins - Joe Ferabbee

The Line of Duty star plays Joe, who once lived in Midsomer but is now the owner of the financially struggling Ferabbee's Circus, and travels around the world. Jason is best known for starring in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies and Being Human. He also played Prime Minister Harold Wilson in season three of The Crown.

