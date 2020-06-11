This star of Netflix's Good Witch was secretly pregnant while filming – find out more Are you loving the Netflix show?

If Good Witch is your guilty pleasure, then you'll be pleased to know that the show returned for its sixth season on the Hallmark channel just last month. And with seasons one to five available to binge on Netflix, we're looking forward to the sixth arriving on the streaming giant platform – which is set to be later this year. Fans are no doubt excited to see all the stars of the show back together, including Sarah Power, who was in fact pregnant during filming for season five.

Loading the player...

WACTH: The Queen takes part in video call with Princess Anne

The Canadian actress, who has also appeared in American Pie: Beta House, Schitts Creek and Designated Survivor, plays self-confessed bad girl Abigail Pershing in the comedy-drama and was pregnant throughout production of the show. According to Distractify, the actress was expecting while filming without fans even realising! The actress later welcomed a baby daughter with her partner in May 2019.

MORE: Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy reveals real reason the show won't have another season

Sarah as Abigail on Good Witch

The 34-year-old announced her happy news via her Instagram page. Posting on Mother's Day, the new mum posted a gorgeous photo of her holding her newborn in their garden and many fans were quick to congratulate the actress on her exciting announcement. One person, clearly pleasantly surprised by the news, wrote: "WHAT!! Congrats," while another couldn't contain their joy as they wrote: "SARAH IM SCREAMING. What a gorgeous picture. CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH!!"

MORE: Outer Banks star Chase Stokes reveals how show could have been very different

The actress announced the birth of her baby on social media

The sixth season of Good Witch continues to follow the lives of Cassie Nightingale, Dr Sam Radford and more. However, fans will know it's the first season of the show without Cassie's daughter Grace. Grace, played by Bailee Madison, decided to leave at the end of season five to focus on other adventures. Posting on her social media, the actress wrote: "I am so beyond grateful for the memories these last 5 years have provided me, and as this chapter ends tonight I celebrate all that was and all that is ahead."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.