The Repair Shop leaves Celebrity Gogglebox stars in tears Laura Whitmore, Nick Grimshaw and more were visibly moved by the BBC show

The Repair Shop is known for making its viewers shed a tear or two with its heartwarming and moving moments, and it seems that the show's celebrity viewers are no different when it comes to getting emotional at the BBC programme.

Julie wanted her family rocking horse restored

During last week's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox, many famous faces couldn't hold back the tears as they watched a particularly sad part during the show. The episode, which airs every Wednesday on BBC One, saw widow Julie enter the shop with her childhood rocking horse, with the hope it could be repaired and restored.

Stacey was visibly moved by the moment

But the story behind the heirloom is what reduced viewers to tears. Julie explained that many years ago, her husband Paul had attempted to fix the prized possession, before his sad passing from cancer – just shortly after his diagnosis. Julie told restoration expert Will Kirk: "Boxing day just gone, we found out that he'd got terminal cancer and within three or four months, he passed away. We thought we'd done a good job [on the rocking horse], and underneath the saddle, Paul signed his name and dated it."

But it was when Repair Shop expert Suzie Fletcher revealed the new rocking horse to Julie, complete with her late husband's signature underneath the new and improved saddle, which set off viewers at home.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling couldn't hold back the tears

Love Island presenters Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling were visibly emotional watching Julie reveal her story and could be seen wiping away tears. Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash were also tearing up at the moving moment, as was This Morning stars Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Each week, the heart-warming show sees a panel of experts take precious family heirlooms and possessions and restore them to their original state and fantastic glory. The experts themselves have also built up quite the fan-base among viewers at home including Suzie, Jay Blades and Will Kirk.

