Take a look back at The Bidding Room's Nigel Havers' early TV career The Bidding Room presenter has had a very successful TV and film career

Nigel Havers is a very familiar face on our screens, and has most recently impressed viewers with his latest show, The Bidding Room, which looks at antiques going onto the market. But how did Nigel get started on the silver screen? Take a look back at his impressive career here...

The 68-year-old started out in acting while trying his hand at radio work, with his first acting job for the radio series Mrs Dale's Diary, which ran from 1948 to 1969. Before landing his first major role in Upstairs, Downstairs, Nigel also worked behind the scenes at a theatre company, and also acted as an assistant for Jamie Symonds.

Nigel in Upstairs, Downstairs in 1975

Previously chatting on Richard and Judy, Jamie explained: "Nige used to babysit for us back then as well as iron and generally fix things. I loved him greatly as I still do. I miss his fluffy hair and his strong hands."

Nigel starring in Chariots of Fire

Nigel then found fame starring as Peter Dinmont in Upstairs, Downstairs before starring in Nicholas Nickleby, Chariots of Fire and A Passage of India. Speaking about the early days of his career, he told Country Life magazine: "I became a leading actor and the work started to flow in. Every thesp wanted to be in Chariots of Fire, but I was so arrogant, I wanted the main role, as Harold Abrahams. Initially, I turned down the part of Lord Lindsay, but I’m very glad I changed my mind."

Nigel quickly became a leading man

Of course, fans might also recognise Nigel from Downton Abbey, where he played the fortune hunter Lord Hepworth, and as Lewis Archer in Coronation Street.

Nigel Havers' personal life

Nigel was originally married to Carolyn Cox, and the pair share one daughter, Kate. However, following a love affair with actress Polly Williams, he and Carolyn eventually split and he tied the knot with Polly in 1989. They remained married until her death in 2004.

Nigel with his first wife, Carolyn

Nigel married Georgiana Bronfman for a third and final time in 2007, and told Country Life: "George was a close friend of Polly and she was there when I needed her." Nigel is also, incidentally, the godfather to Bad Education actor and comedian, Jack Whitehall.

Nigel married Georgiana in 2007